Officer Injured During Incident On Northern Motorway

Shortly after 10.20am, Police were notified of an incident on the Northern Motorway, northbound near Tristram Avenue.

It appears a man has jumped in front of traffic on the motorway, which has caused a minor collision involving three vehicles.

The man has reportedly thrown himself at a truck.

A Police unit has attended and the man has jumped onto the windscreen of the police car and damaged it.

The officer has got out of the vehicle where he has been assaulted by the offender and a struggle has ensued.

The officer has attempted to taser the man and has been knocked unconscious by the offender.

Members of the public have assisted with restraining the offender until additional Police staff have arrived and arrested him.

The officer has been transported to hospital where he will be assessed for injuries.

Police will be ensuring that they have welfare wrapped around them following this alarming incident.

The man who was tasered has also been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Enquiries are ongoing and charges are likely.

