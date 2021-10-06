Officer Injured During Incident On Northern Motorway
Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 12:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Shortly after 10.20am, Police were notified of an
incident on the Northern Motorway, northbound near Tristram
Avenue.
It appears a man has jumped in front of
traffic on the motorway, which has caused a minor collision
involving three vehicles.
The man has reportedly
thrown himself at a truck.
A Police unit has attended
and the man has jumped onto the windscreen of the police car
and damaged it.
The officer has got out of the vehicle
where he has been assaulted by the offender and a struggle
has ensued.
The officer has attempted to taser the man
and has been knocked unconscious by the
offender.
Members of the public have assisted with
restraining the offender until additional Police staff have
arrived and arrested him.
The officer has been
transported to hospital where he will be assessed for
injuries.
Police will be ensuring that they have
welfare wrapped around them following this alarming
incident.
The man who was tasered has also been taken
to hospital as a precaution.
Enquiries are ongoing and
charges are
likely.
