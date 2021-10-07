Tāmaki Makaurau Compliance Update

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 13 people have been charged with a total of 14 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm yesterday (Wednesday 6 October 2021).

Of these, ten were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), two were for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, 19 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 2,589 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and parts of the Waikato.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday October 6, a total of 509,825 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 7447 vehicles having been turned around.

24,226 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 193 of those vehicles turned around.

A total of 35 out of 4921 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 158 vehicles out of 19,305 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 25,026 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 877 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 53 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

