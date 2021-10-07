Tāmaki Makaurau Compliance Update
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 1:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 13 people have been
charged with a total of 14 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and
parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm yesterday (Wednesday 6
October 2021).
Of these, ten were for Failing to
Comply with Order (COVID-19), two were for Failure to Comply
with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a Health
Act Breach.
In the same time period, 19 people were
formally warned.
Police have received a total of 2,589
105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass
gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and parts of the
Waikato.
Checkpoint figures:
As of 11.59pm
yesterday October 6, a total of 509,825 vehicles have now
been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and
southern boundaries, with a total of 7447 vehicles having
been turned around.
24,226 vehicles were processed at
the checkpoints yesterday with 193 of those vehicles turned
around.
A total of 35 out of 4921 vehicles were turned
away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 158
vehicles out of 19,305 were turned around at the Southern
checkpoints.
As at 11.59pm last night, 25,026 heavy
vehicles have been stopped and 877 of them have been turned
around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 53 of
those turned around yesterday.
It’s important to
remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains
restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have
the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on
the Covid-19
website.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist
So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16
With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>