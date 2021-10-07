Information Sought Following Carterton Fire
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wairarapa Police are seeking information from the
public following a
suspicious fire in Carterton
overnight.
The fire in a commercial premises on the main
street of Carterton was
reported to emergency
services shortly after midnight.
“Police, working with
the Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire
scene
examiner believe the fire started in Midway
Barbers,” Are Investigations
Manager Detective
Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth says.
Although the cause
remains undetermined police are seeking any witnesses
who
were in or driving through the area last
night.”
“The scene examination is completed and
further enquiries will be made to
determine whether
or not the fire was set deliberately. We have a number
of
CCTV leads to follow but would ask that if
anyone has any information to get
in
touch.”
Information can be provided by calling 105
quoting event number P048188896,
or anonymously via
Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
