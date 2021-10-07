Information Sought Following Carterton Fire



Wairarapa Police are seeking information from the public following a

suspicious fire in Carterton overnight.

The fire in a commercial premises on the main street of Carterton was

reported to emergency services shortly after midnight.

“Police, working with the Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire scene

examiner believe the fire started in Midway Barbers,” Are Investigations

Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth says.

Although the cause remains undetermined police are seeking any witnesses who

were in or driving through the area last night.”

“The scene examination is completed and further enquiries will be made to

determine whether or not the fire was set deliberately. We have a number of

CCTV leads to follow but would ask that if anyone has any information to get

in touch.”

Information can be provided by calling 105 quoting event number P048188896,

or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

