Waikato Police Seize Drugs And Cash Following Search Warrants
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 4:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:
Search
warrants executed at three Waikato properties today saw
Police locate
and seize methamphetamine clan lab
material and equipment, methamphetamine,
and
cash.
The warrants at residential properties in
Hamilton and Ngāruawāhia were
part of an
operation targeting the manufacture and supply of
methamphetamine
in the Waikato area.
Three
people were arrested, a 50-year-old Hamilton man, a
48-year-old
Ngāruawāhia man, and a 48-year-old
Hamilton woman.
All three are due to appear in
Hamilton District Court on Friday, 8
October,
facing charges relating to the manufacture
for the sale and supply of
methamphetamine and
allowing premises.
Waikato Police remain focused on
targeting those causing harm to our
community, and
we believe the termination of this operation, and its
flow-on
effects, will result in a disruption of the
supply of these drugs across the
district.
We
encourage anyone with concerns or information about
suspected drug dealing
in their community to
contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800
555
111.
As this matter is now before the
courts, Police have no further
comment.
