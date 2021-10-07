Waikato Police Seize Drugs And Cash Following Search Warrants

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Search warrants executed at three Waikato properties today saw Police locate

and seize methamphetamine clan lab material and equipment, methamphetamine,

and cash.

The warrants at residential properties in Hamilton and Ngāruawāhia were

part of an operation targeting the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine

in the Waikato area.

Three people were arrested, a 50-year-old Hamilton man, a 48-year-old

Ngāruawāhia man, and a 48-year-old Hamilton woman.

All three are due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Friday, 8 October,

facing charges relating to the manufacture for the sale and supply of

methamphetamine and allowing premises.

Waikato Police remain focused on targeting those causing harm to our

community, and we believe the termination of this operation, and its flow-on

effects, will result in a disruption of the supply of these drugs across the

district.

We encourage anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug dealing

in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555

111.

As this matter is now before the courts, Police have no further comment.

