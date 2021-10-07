UPDATE - Serious Crash, SH 30, Rotorua - Bay of Plenty

Police can now confirm one person has died following a serious crash on SH

30, Lake Rotoma in Rotorua.

Emergency services were notified of the crash, involving a milk tanker and a

car at around 5:10pm.

Sadly, the sole occupant of the car has died at the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed, between Oxford Road and Matahi

Road, for some time while the scene is cleared.

Police are assisting with traffic management and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

