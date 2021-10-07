UPDATE - Serious Crash, SH 30, Rotorua - Bay of Plenty
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 8:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a
serious crash on SH
30, Lake Rotoma in
Rotorua.
Emergency services were notified of the crash,
involving a milk tanker and a
car at around
5:10pm.
Sadly, the sole occupant of the car has died at
the scene.
The road is expected to remain closed, between
Oxford Road and Matahi
Road, for some time while the
scene is cleared.
Police are assisting with traffic
management and diversions are in place.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area if possible.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
