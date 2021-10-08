Avondale Homicide - Police Seek Sightings Of Vehicle Of Interest
Friday, 8 October 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle of
interest as the homicide investigation continues into the
death of Mars Rakeem in Avondale on 2nd October,
2021.
Two people have been
arrested and charged to date and Police are making further
enquiries and are unable to rule out the possibility of
further people being charged.
Police want to hear from
anyone with sightings or any information about the
whereabouts of a white Mercedes C-63 Saloon – registration
NGQ689 (pictured).
Police believe the vehicle may be
at, or may have been taken into, a vehicle painting or
vehicle wrapping company and are appealing to automotive
businesses for any sightings of this vehicle.
Anyone
with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting
file number 211002/1241.
You can also contact Crime
Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police want to
reassure the community that Mr Rakeem’s tragic death is
being treated as an isolated incident and a person has
already been charged with Murder in relation to this
case.
