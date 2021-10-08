Avondale Homicide - Police Seek Sightings Of Vehicle Of Interest

Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle of interest as the homicide investigation continues into the death of Mars Rakeem in Avondale on 2nd October, 2021.

Two people have been arrested and charged to date and Police are making further enquiries and are unable to rule out the possibility of further people being charged.

Police want to hear from anyone with sightings or any information about the whereabouts of a white Mercedes C-63 Saloon – registration NGQ689 (pictured).

Police believe the vehicle may be at, or may have been taken into, a vehicle painting or vehicle wrapping company and are appealing to automotive businesses for any sightings of this vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 211002/1241.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police want to reassure the community that Mr Rakeem’s tragic death is being treated as an isolated incident and a person has already been charged with Murder in relation to this case.

