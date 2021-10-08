Body Located In Dunedin, Woman Arrested

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after a body

was located at a Dunedin property today.

Police located the body at a property in Tanner Road, Glenleith early this

afternoon.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing and Police will

not be in a position to release any further details of the victim until

formal identification takes place,” Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna

says.

“The scene examination is continuing and is expected to take some time. We

appreciate the patience of all those in the area.”

The arrested woman is scheduled to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

