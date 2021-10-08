Body Located In Dunedin, Woman Arrested
Friday, 8 October 2021, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with
murder after a body
was located at a Dunedin property
today.
Police located the body at a property in Tanner
Road, Glenleith early this
afternoon.
“Enquiries
into the circumstances of the death are ongoing and Police
will
not be in a position to release any further details
of the victim until
formal identification takes place,”
Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna
says.
“The
scene examination is continuing and is expected to take some
time. We
appreciate the patience of all those in the
area.”
The arrested woman is scheduled to appear in
Dunedin District Court
tomorrow.
