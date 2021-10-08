Name Release - Fatal Crash, Waikeria

Police can release the names of the two people who died in a crash in

Waikeria on 30 September.

They were 47-year-old Jenny Carpenter of Otorohanga and 39-year-old James

Koroheke of Te Kuiti.

Our thoughts are with their families at this time.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is continuing.

