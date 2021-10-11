Wellington Police Investigating Suspicious Fire Seek Help From Public
Monday, 11 October 2021, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributable to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant
Richard Orr, Wellington Crime Squad:
Police
investigating a suspicious fire at Te Herenga
Waka—Victoria University of Wellington are seeking help
from the public.
The fire was reported around 3am on
Friday 1 October at the rear of 18 Kelburn Parade, following
three minor explosions being heard.
The fire spread
from the ground floor to the second floor, leaving the
building significantly damaged.
This building had been
the target of some graffiti damage in the weeks leading up
to the fire, and Police are following inquiries relating to
this.
Around the time of the fire, a vehicle was seen
stopped nearby, and a motorbike was also seen and heard
leaving the area.
Police would like to hear from
anyone with information in regards to the fire, or who has
information relating to the graffiti of the
building.
Also, if anyone saw any pedestrians in the
area shortly before 3am on 1 October, we want to hear from
you.
If you can help, contact Police on 105 and quote
file number
211001/7254.
