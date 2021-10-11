Wellington Police Investigating Suspicious Fire Seek Help From Public

Attributable to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Orr, Wellington Crime Squad:

Police investigating a suspicious fire at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington are seeking help from the public.

The fire was reported around 3am on Friday 1 October at the rear of 18 Kelburn Parade, following three minor explosions being heard.

The fire spread from the ground floor to the second floor, leaving the building significantly damaged.

This building had been the target of some graffiti damage in the weeks leading up to the fire, and Police are following inquiries relating to this.

Around the time of the fire, a vehicle was seen stopped nearby, and a motorbike was also seen and heard leaving the area.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information in regards to the fire, or who has information relating to the graffiti of the building.

Also, if anyone saw any pedestrians in the area shortly before 3am on 1 October, we want to hear from you.

If you can help, contact Police on 105 and quote file number 211001/7254.

