Tāmaki Makaurau Compliance Update

Monday, 11 October 2021, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Alert Level 3 compliance update

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 19 people have been charged with a total 
of 20 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as 
at 5pm yesterday (Sunday 10 October 2021).

Of these, 15 were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), 2 were for 
failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, 1 was a Health Act 
breach and 2 were for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement 
officer.

In the same time period, 24 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 3,283 105-online breach notifications 
relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, 
Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday October 10, a total of 580,508 vehicles have now been 
stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, 
with a total of 8124 vehicles having been turned around.

9483 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 161 of those 
vehicles being turned around.

A total of 26 out of 1856 vehicles were turned away at the Northern 
checkpoints yesterday, while 135 vehicles out of 7627 were turned around at 
the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 29,762 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1011 of 
them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 26 of 
those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary 
remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the 
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

