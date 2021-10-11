Serious crash, Poukawa, Hastings - Eastern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Poukawa, Hastings.

Police were notified of a ute which had rolled on Middle Road at around

5:20pm.

The road is closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are being diverted down Mutiny Road and Te Aute Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

More information will be provided when available.



