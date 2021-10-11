Serious crash, Poukawa, Hastings - Eastern
Monday, 11 October 2021, 6:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in
Poukawa, Hastings.
Police were notified of a ute which had
rolled on Middle Road at around
5:20pm.
The road is
closed and traffic management is in place.
Motorists are
being diverted down Mutiny Road and Te Aute Road.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
More information will
be provided when
available.
