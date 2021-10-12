Would You Like A Hangi With That Vaccination?

That was the question for those attending a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga in Hastings last Friday, with the Taiwhenua offering a free hangi to 150 lucky whānau who had a jab.

The clinic is one in a series being run by the Taiwhenua to make it easy and accessible for people to get vaccinated. The first clinic was held during Alert Level 4 lockdown and they will continue until the end of the year.

Hawke’s Bay Police including Supported Resolutions Coordinator Sergeant James Waapu and Kaitakawaenga Iwi Liaison Officer Constable Lee-Ann Mainwaring went along to help out.

They were joined by Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Group Manager Māori Health Henry Heke.

James says it was a privilege to be able to support the vaccination effort.

“This is such a positive initiative that supports Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated reaching its vaccination targets."

