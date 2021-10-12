Would You Like A Hangi With That Vaccination?
Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 8:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
That was the question for those attending a drive-thru
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga in
Hastings last Friday, with the Taiwhenua offering a free
hangi to 150 lucky whānau who had a jab.
The clinic
is one in a series being run by the Taiwhenua to make it
easy and accessible for people to get vaccinated. The first
clinic was held during Alert Level 4 lockdown and they will
continue until the end of the year.
Hawke’s Bay
Police including Supported Resolutions Coordinator Sergeant
James Waapu and Kaitakawaenga Iwi Liaison Officer Constable
Lee-Ann Mainwaring went along to help out.
They were
joined by Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Group Manager
Māori Health Henry Heke.
James says it was a
privilege to be able to support the vaccination
effort.
“This is such a positive initiative that
supports Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated reaching its
vaccination
targets."
