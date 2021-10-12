Rapaura Springs Garden, New Zealand’s Premier Garden Event, Felled By Covid Level 2 Restrictions

The committee behind New Zealand’s premier garden event, Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough, scheduled to take place for 3rd -7th November, have been forced to cancel this year’s event for the first time in its twenty-eight-year history.

“It is not a decision we have made lightly,” says President Tim Crawford “The committee and staff have worked through every different scenario in the hope we could avoid this decision, but under current Covid level 2 restrictions we simply cannot go ahead.”

With a fantastic line-up of tours and workshops, and record-breaking ticket sales to date, Marlborough’s largest four-day event was shaping up to be the best ever. But with physical distancing required at all events, and Auckland remaining at Alert level three, the event became untenable.

The event’s cancellation will come as a blow to many. Marlborough’s Mayor John Leggett “This is a bitter disappointment for everyone - ticket holders, stallholders, the organising committee, volunteers and the people of Marlborough. This is one of Marlborough’s premier events and brings a multitude of benefits to our region.”

“I know the committee has put long hours into planning this year’s event and I’d like to thank them for their hard work. We were fortunate that the event went ahead last year. I look forward to seeing Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough back next year.”

Tim concludes, “Garden Marlborough is one of the busiest weekends in Marlborough’s event calendar, and we are very aware there will be a lot of disappointed people. But for now, we must look forward to hosting our guests in our beautiful region in November 2022”.

