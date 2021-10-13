Tāmaki Makaurau Daily Compliance Update

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 20 people have been charged with a total of 21 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm yesterday (Tuesday 12 October 2021).

Of these, 16 were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), two were for failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, two were for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer and one was a Health Act breach.

In the same time period, 24 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 3,581 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, October 12, a total of 626,086 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 8453 vehicles having been turned around.

23,118 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 196 of those vehicles being turned around.

A total of 27 out of 4632 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 106 vehicles out of 18,486 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 33,521 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1127 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 20 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

