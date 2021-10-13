Te Araroa Walkers Need Backup Plan
Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: NZ Walking Access Commission
"With Northland, Auckland and Waikato closed to
through-walking, we suggest walkers planning to do Te Araroa
do the South Island first," says Te Araroa Executive
Director, Mark Weatherall.
Recent alert levels left
walkers stranded in these regions and unable to continue
their trail.
These walkers can’t stay on the trail
during level 3. "I suggest they bunker down or make their
way home," says Weatherall.
Alert level changes in the
future could mean a challenging summer for Te Araroa Trail
through-walkers. Weatherall recommends that all walkers will
need to be flexible and have a plan B and C.
For more
information, Te Araroa Trail website
provides the most up-to-date information around the trail
and COVID-19 alert
levels.
