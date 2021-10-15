Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Supporting Our Community Through COVID

Friday, 15 October 2021, 11:09 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Waikato District Council staff have stepped up and given back to their community during the latest COVID-19 lockdown.

Ngaruawahia Community House Manager Anne Ramsay recently approached staffer Trish Forsyth with a bit of a list of things they were short of but then lockdown hit and so it was thought staff might be in a position to give monetary donations instead. Within minutes of the request going to Council staff, the community house received donations. There are also staff who have kept the account details and have provided several more anonymous donations, which is amazing and totally unexpected, Anne says.

In total Council staff donated a fantastic $2035 for their local foodbank. This has since enabled the Community House to purchase meat, vegetables and toiletries such as soap, toothpaste and cleaning products which will go in much-needed food parcels for the local community.

Anne says they’re very grateful for the generous donations from Council staff, especially at such a tough time.

“It is hard at times to imagine that whanau in our community could be finding it so hard, but the reality is, if you are on minimum wage or beneficiary with children at school, you may just be managing with costs such as petrol to get to work, rent, power and the fact that your children are getting a mid-day meal at school, then here comes lockdown and children are home and anyone with children will know that all they seem to do is eat, in particular teenagers. Assistance for non-beneficiaries through MSD is not easy to obtain as they may not be aware that they can apply, so foodbanks can be their only solution. Also, without lockdown it does not take much to topple a week-to-week budget, car repairs, fridge breakdown, children have camp, outgrow school uniform, shoes. Again, massive thanks to WDC staff, you guys rock.”

Helping the local foodbank isn’t the only recent cause Waikato District Council staff have got behind. Trish also wanted to do something for the Starship Children’s ICU, who are currently fundraising for more beds, and put together a raffle that saw $5000 raised for the Starship Foundation.

Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion isn’t surprised his colleagues have been so quick to jump in to help their community during such difficult times.

“We are a family-orientated organisation and a lot of our staff come from and live in the communities we serve. Doing our bit, whether it be by raising funds for the local community foodbanks or supporting a facility that helps the youngest and sickest in our community is just second nature for our staff. We are privileged to serve our communities every day and giving back like this is our way to say ‘we’re here for you’.”

Waikato District Council has a staff of around 400 and its head office is based in Ngaruawahia, but the organisation also has offices throughout the district in Tuakau, Te Kauwhata, Meremere, Huntly, Raglan and Tamahere.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi


Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>

Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing


Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 