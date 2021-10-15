Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrate Age, Let's Engage This November

Friday, 15 October 2021, 11:41 am
Press Release: Silver Festival

Whangārei’s silver residents are invited to a host of active, creative and fun events at our District’s first ever Silver Festival. Clubs and groups across our District have banded together with Council’s Positive Ageing Advisory Group to offer 44 different events over the three festival days, 11-13 November. A true celebration for our older adults, to acknowledge their important role and contribution to Whangārei.

Group Chair Robin Lieffering said the festival was all about celebrating the value of seniors and providing opportunities to make new connections, inspire new hobbies and interests, and to “challenge ourselves to discover new delights in our own backyards.” “Each event has been hand chosen to offer our community a taste of what’s available right here in the Whangārei District,” Mrs Lieffering said. “Our group saw the challenges some seniors were facing during the first COVID lockdown. There were fewer opportunities to engage and be active and people were feeling socially isolated. Community groups were reaching out to us, struggling with the reduced numbers of seniors participating as visitors, joining or volunteering.

Residents are encouraged to share these opportunities with their older friends, families, neighbours and colleagues. “Getting us all together to arrange this event was an opportunity to do something to help and to celebrate older people and everyone’s wellbeing. “Thanks to all the groups who have taken part in this event.

Day One of the festival Thursday 11 November is packed with opportunities including, Seniors Day to explore the gardens, Launch the Apps for Seniors, Open morning, The Game of Three - Anglican Care Centre, Discover the World of Railway Models, Clay Demo, Polishing Rocks for Seniors, give outdoor bowls a go, Model Railway Club tour, Kiwi North Open Day for Seniors, Tikipunga Walking Group, Pop-up Shop Special - Spinners & Weavers Society Inc, Maker Space: Make a light up bookmark, A ride in a Packard & Museum tour for Seniors, Ladies Coffee Morning, WINGS, Kiwi Seniors - Sit Fit Exercise Class, Recycled Teenagers - Use it or Lose It Sit Fit, Glazing Demo - Quarry Arts Centre, Reminisce on what used to be, Introduction to golf or walking golf, Afternoon Tea Talk: An illustrated Conservation Talk, Drop in Sewing - Mending and Upcycling, Whānau Philharmonic, Encouraging the study of birds and their habitats…

The Positive Ageing Advisory Group is hopeful the Festival will still go ahead. Regardless of what happens with our region’s Covid levels, we believe the booklet is still a fantastic resource for the older adults in our community. Anyone from the Whangarei district can use the links in the booklets to contact groups when we are covid free.

This event is facilitated by Whangarei District Councils Positive Ageing Advisory Group and supported by Whangarei District Council, the Northland Voluntary Welfare Trust and Creative Northland.

The Silver Festival booklet has been distributed widely in the community. They are also available for pick up from the Whangarei Central Library or a digital version will be available to view and download from: https://www.wdc.govt.nz/SilverFestival.

If you would like to know more about the Silver Festival, please contact silverfestivalwhg@gmail.com.

© Scoop Media

