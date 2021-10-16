Appeal For Information Following Incident In Alexandra Overnight

Alexandra Police are appealing for information from the public following the unlawful taking of a Stadium Tavern courtesy van and assault on its driver early this morning.

Just after midnight, the victim left the Stadium Tavern with five passengers on board the courtesy van.

Two people, a male and a female, were dropped off together in Alexandra before the victim continued transporting a second group of three males home.

An argument broke out and the victim stopped the van on Orchard Drive. He was dragged out and assaulted by the group before they drove off in the van.

The victim was treated at Dunstan Hospital for moderate injuries and later discharged.

The van was recovered a short time later on Dunstan Road.

Police are seeking information from the public to identify the male and female who were dropped off in Alexandra prior to this incident to assist with our enquiries. Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 211016/5563.

