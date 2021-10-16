Appeal For Information Following Incident In Alexandra Overnight
Saturday, 16 October 2021, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Alexandra Police are appealing for information from the
public following the unlawful taking of a Stadium Tavern
courtesy van and assault on its driver early this
morning.
Just after midnight, the victim left the
Stadium Tavern with five passengers on board the courtesy
van.
Two people, a male and a female, were dropped off
together in Alexandra before the victim continued
transporting a second group of three males home.
An
argument broke out and the victim stopped the van on Orchard
Drive. He was dragged out and assaulted by the group before
they drove off in the van.
The victim was treated at
Dunstan Hospital for moderate injuries and later
discharged.
The van was recovered a short time later
on Dunstan Road.
Police are seeking information from
the public to identify the male and female who were dropped
off in Alexandra prior to this incident to assist with our
enquiries. Anyone who has any information which may assist
is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number
211016/5563.
