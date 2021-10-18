Rockfall, Slip Closes SH73, Arthur’s Pass Route Between Canterbury And The West Coast
Monday, 18 October 2021, 4:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
People wanting to get to Canterbury from the West Coast
and vice versa should take the Lewis Pass, SH7 route via
Reefton and Waipara today and tomorrow morning, says Waka
Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
SH73 was closed
mid-afternoon when a slip at the Rock Shelter on the West
Coast side of the Arthur’s Pass road closed the highway,
says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Moira
Whinham.
With rain continuing to fall across the Main
Divide, it is not safe to reopen the highway tonight, says
Ms Whinham.
“People should check the Waka
Kotahi traffic and travel page for
updates.
“Electronic message signs will be in place
at each end of the road – near Kumara Junction and at
Springfield warning people of this closure and road blocks
are in place at Arthur’s Pass and Otira.”
The Rock
Shelter was built to protect SH73 from rockfall and slips
which regularly occur at this part of the winding road
between the top of Arthur’s Pass and Otira.
In
today’s wet weather the slip material has landed beyond
the shelter itself, making it unsafe for traffic at this
stage.
