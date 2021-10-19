Exhibit Raises More Than $40,000 For Charity For Charity

The ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have made times even tougher for some Kiwi families – and Bill Richardson Transport World is proud to have played a role in supporting those in need.

The limited-time-only Tender Memories display, which featured the wedding dresses of Kiwi celebrities, raised money for KidsCan. A portion of all ticket sales to the museum – the largest private automotive museum of its type in the world – during the display’s run was donated to the charity after it drew to a close on September 30.

Transport World executive director Joc O’Donnell says more than $42,000 was raised for the charity, which works to support vulnerable young New Zealanders and their families.

"We are so grateful to the community for supporting not just our exhibit, but a very worthy cause as well," she says. "Together we’ve already raised a fantastic amount which we know will make a real difference to so many young New Zealanders."

KidsCan CEO and founder Julie Chapman agrees.

"This is an incredible amount of money, which will make such a difference to the vulnerable children we support. $42,000 is enough to support 70 preschoolers, or two early childhood centres, for an entire year with a hot lunch every day, snacks, shoes, warm jackets and health products.

"We'd like to thank everyone who visited this beautiful exhibition. It was an inspired way to raise money for children in hardship, and in this time of uncertainty the support is particularly important."

The celebrity wedding dress display featured attire worn by the likes of Olympic medallists Emma Twigg and Barbara Kendall, microbiologist and 2021 New Zealander of the Year Dr Siouxsie Wiles, broadcasters Toni Street and Stacey Morrison, and cancer care advocate and Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining.

Tender Memories also featured a selection of wedding gowns from renowned bridal designer Trish Peng. Peng’s creations have featured in international publications including The Daily Mail, People magazine, HuffPost, and the holy grail of all things bridal, The Knot – plus they’ve also been worn by the likes of Kiwi Oscar winner Keisha Castle-Hughes, American actress Brittany Daniel, and television personalities Kristin Cavallari and Matilda Green.

Peng’s spectacular red bridal gown, which features a 20-metre silk tulle train, vintage Christian Dior lace, and hundreds of Swarovski crystals, was the striking centrepiece of the display.

