Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Exhibit Raises More Than $40,000 For Charity For Charity

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Transport World

The ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have made times even tougher for some Kiwi families – and Bill Richardson Transport World is proud to have played a role in supporting those in need.

The limited-time-only Tender Memories display, which featured the wedding dresses of Kiwi celebrities, raised money for KidsCan. A portion of all ticket sales to the museum – the largest private automotive museum of its type in the world – during the display’s run was donated to the charity after it drew to a close on September 30.

Transport World executive director Joc O’Donnell says more than $42,000 was raised for the charity, which works to support vulnerable young New Zealanders and their families.

"We are so grateful to the community for supporting not just our exhibit, but a very worthy cause as well," she says. "Together we’ve already raised a fantastic amount which we know will make a real difference to so many young New Zealanders."

KidsCan CEO and founder Julie Chapman agrees.

"This is an incredible amount of money, which will make such a difference to the vulnerable children we support. $42,000 is enough to support 70 preschoolers, or two early childhood centres, for an entire year with a hot lunch every day, snacks, shoes, warm jackets and health products.

"We'd like to thank everyone who visited this beautiful exhibition. It was an inspired way to raise money for children in hardship, and in this time of uncertainty the support is particularly important."

The celebrity wedding dress display featured attire worn by the likes of Olympic medallists Emma Twigg and Barbara Kendall, microbiologist and 2021 New Zealander of the Year Dr Siouxsie Wiles, broadcasters Toni Street and Stacey Morrison, and cancer care advocate and Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining.

Tender Memories also featured a selection of wedding gowns from renowned bridal designer Trish Peng. Peng’s creations have featured in international publications including The Daily Mail, People magazine, HuffPost, and the holy grail of all things bridal, The Knot – plus they’ve also been worn by the likes of Kiwi Oscar winner Keisha Castle-Hughes, American actress Brittany Daniel, and television personalities Kristin Cavallari and Matilda Green.

Peng’s spectacular red bridal gown, which features a 20-metre silk tulle train, vintage Christian Dior lace, and hundreds of Swarovski crystals, was the striking centrepiece of the display.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Transport World on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Declaring Premature Victory


Sure enough, Saturday’s Vaxathon was a barrel of fun and a throwback not merely to the Telethons of the past. It also revived memories of those distant days of early 2020, when we were all carefully wiping down our groceries, not touching our faces, washing our hands for 20 seconds and responding to level four lockdowns by putting teddy bears in the window for the benefit of the little kids walking by in their family bubbles. Those were the days, when the Team of Five Million felt like a real, organic thing... More>>

RNZ: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Cabinet decision on Covid-19 alert levels


Northland will move to level 2 at 11.59pm on 19 October. Waikato will be held at level 3, to be reviewed on Friday. Auckland will remain in level 3 with current restrictions for another two weeks... More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Government: Red Tape Cut To Boost Housing Supply
First home buyers are set to benefit from changes to planning rules being advanced by the Government and the National Party that will enable more medium density housing and cut red tape that acts as a barrier to development... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Inflation highest in over a decade
The consumers price index rose 2.2 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the biggest quarterly movement since a 2.3 percent rise in the December 2010 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Excluding quarters impacted by increases to GST rates, the September quarter movement was the highest since the June 1987 quarter... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Increases Climate Aid Contribution
The Government is making a four-fold increase in the support it provides to countries most vulnerable to the climate emergency, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>



Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 