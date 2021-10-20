Woman Located - Auckland
Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A woman who allegedly absconded from her South East
Auckland home last night while being escorted by MIQ
security has handed herself into Police.
She is being
transported by Police in full PPE back to an MIQ
facility.
She has been charged with failing to comply
with a health order (COVID19) and will appear in Court at a
later
date
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more