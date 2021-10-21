Latest Update On COVID-19 Testing

There were eight new cases confirmed in Waikato overnight, all in the Te Awamutu area. Seven of the cases have been linked to existing cases and the Public Health team expect to speak with the remaining case today. All exposure events for those seven cases have been confirmed as between individuals and/or in a private setting.

The total number of cases reported during this outbreak is 64.

Location of COVID-19 cases

Location Number of cases Raglan 23 Hamilton 19 Cambridge 2 Kawhia 1 Te Awamutu/Kihikihi 17 Whatawhata 2 64

Note – For privacy reasons we are no longer reporting Kihikihi separately to Te Awamutu. Where population numbers are low there is increased risk that detailed information may lead to identification of individuals.

Pop-up testing sites are operating today Te Awamutu, Raglan and Hamilton.

The low number of locations of interest in the Waikato throughout this resurgence indicates contact has largely been limited to between individuals and in private settings rather than in public spaces where there is a greater risk of community exposure.

Waikato continues to be under Alert Level 3 which further reduces the risk of public exposure events.

Public Health investigations into the new cases are continuing. Information on locations of interest is published on the Ministry of Health website as soon as it is available: www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest

Total tests taken Wednesday 20 October: 3276.

People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.

It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

The availability of community testing centres is based on our assessment of demand and may change daily. Locations for community testing are updated in this advisory, on our website, on Healthpoint and on our Facebook page as soon as they are confirmed for the next day.

Te Awamutu

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark

Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Thursday - Friday, 10am – 4.30pm

Raglan

Raglan rugby grounds car park, Cross Street, Raglan

Thursday - Friday, 10am - 1pm

Hamilton

Founders Theatre car park

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am - 4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am - 6pm

Te Kohao Health,

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm

GP practices

General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates is at TLA level provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is as at 2pm, 20 October 2021 and is the latest data available.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 123,496 99,614 86.19% 69.52% Hauraki District 12,986 9542 76.52% 56.23% Matamata-Piako District 24,809 18,339 82.82% 61.22% Ōtorohanga District 6335 4525 75.80% 54.15% Ruapehu District 4928 3462 73.54% 51.66% South Waikato District 14,977 10,584 75.27% 53.19% Thames-Coromandel District 22,610 18,773 82.99% 68.91% Waikato District 40,309 31,658 83.01% 65.19% Waipa District 42,221 33,039 86.89% 67.99% Waitomo District 6151 4579 76.73% 57.12% Waikato region 298,822 234,115 83.57% 65.47%

Please note, there may be larger than usual change shown in the vaccination rates compared with the previous day. This is because from today the DHB will use a new dataset which aligns with that used at a national level and includes all individuals identified by the Ministry of Health as domiciled within the DHB catchment. Previously the DHB used the local Health Service User dataset.

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Vaccination data

To date (as at 10.37am 21 October), 532,916 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in the Waikato.

298,587 first doses have been administered

234,329 second doses have been administered

On Wednesday 20 October, 3,276 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

There will be pop-up vaccinations operating today at Oomaero Marae, 25 Māori Point Road, Whatawhata on Thursday 21 October from 10am – 3pm

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed from 20 October. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up to date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

© Scoop Media