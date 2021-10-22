Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Melissa Van Den Heuvel Wins Young Grower Of The Year For 2021

Friday, 22 October 2021, 6:41 am
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Melissa van den Heuvel, 25 years of age, has won the Young Grower of the Year for 2021.

Melissa is an avocado grower services representative at Apata Group Limited, based in the Bay of Plenty.

‘I am very proud to be in this industry. It is something I am very passionate about. What we produce is very top notch,’ says Melissa.

‘It was great to be part of this competition and get to know my fellow competitors. We’d all like to thank the sponsors and HortNZ for giving us this opportunity.’

HortNZ President, Barry O’Neil, says supporting young people and encouraging more of them to join our industry is critical to our industry’s continued success and growth, in what is the new normal - life affected by Covid.

‘At times like these, having a cause and taking time out to celebrate it is even more important than it was before.

‘This year’s regional finals were oversubscribed, which shows the inherent optimism in our industry as well as the pride inherent in providing New Zealand and the world with tasty and healthy, fruit and vegetables.’

The national final was held at the Lower Hutt Events on 20 and 21 October, following all Alert Level 2 health and safety protocols.

The Young Grower of the Year, run by Horticulture New Zealand, is an annual competition comprising regional finals in major fruit and vegetable growing areas and a national final.

The competition is to encourage young people to take up a career in horticulture as well as celebrate the success of young people in the industry.

This year’s Young Grower of the Year finalists were:

-Heather Feetham, Pukekohe

-Jamie McIntyre, Gisborne

-Melissa van den Heuvel, Bay of Plenty (2020, but rest of competition cancelled due to Covid)

-Bryce Morrison, Bay of Plenty (2021)

-Regan Judd, Hawkes Bay

-Jonathan Bates, Nelson

-Jordan Carroll, Central Otago.

For more detail, please visit the Young Grower of the Year website: https://www.younggrower.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horticulture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Juggling Covid, And France’s Trump-like Populist


It is the age-old Covid problem. How to balance the needs for firms (and schools) to re-open against the need to protect public health. In the past, the balance has been struck by insisting that the best public health outcomes also deliver the best economic (and educational) outcomes. While that may still be objectively true, it is no longer a politically tenable position... More>>

Covid-19 & Education: NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams To Proceed


NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams will proceed, including in areas where Alert Level 3 has been in place, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “The New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have been working together to ensure exams can be managed in a safe way, so students have the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned... More>>





 
 

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:



National: Launches Back In Business Plan
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today launched National’s detailed plan to save livelihoods and unleash our economy in the face of the huge damage being wrought by the extended Covid lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 