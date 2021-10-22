UPDATE: Serious crash, Ōtāne - Eastern

Police can confirm a pedestrian has died following the earlier crash in

Ōtāne.

The 38-year-old woman was struck by a truck and trailer heading south on SH 2

at around 4.30pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

The road remains closed, but is expected to reopen at around 9:30pm.

Police would be interested in speaking with anyone who witnessed the crash.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting event

number P048361676.

