Update - Serious Crash, SH 1, Waihola - Southern

Police can confirm that two people have died following a serious crash near

Waihola this morning.

A further three people were injured in the two-car crash, two seriously and

one moderately.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Please note that these diversions are not suitable for heavy traffic, and

those vehicles are advised to expect lengthy delays.



