The Hīkoi Of Truth 26-29 October 2021

The hīkoi of truth started just five short weeks ago with the intention of one, and the unconditional support of a few to bring to light the truth, that we are all free, and that we are all enititled to live in freedom.

Free to travel, free to live without medical discrimination, free to gather and free to demonstrate our own self-determination as living, breathing divine beings.

From this one pure intention, in a very short time in the spirit of inclusion, acceptance and love it has quickly grown to a nationwide movement of over 12,000 like hearted souls.

In a series of hui held in a transparent and peaceful manner, it has been agreed that we will assert our right and will travel to Te Tou Rangatira, Waitangi and gather in the name of freedom on the 27th of October 2021.

We intend to move together, as one, under the korowai of He Wakaputanga o ngā rangatira o ngā hapū o Nu Tīreni in the spirit of love, peace and unity to Waitangi, the birthplace of our nation to stand as one people with hapū to celebrate and affirm the signing of the true constitution for the protection of the people; He Wakaputanga o ngā rangatira o ngā hapū o Nu Tīreni and share knowledge, wisdom and truth.

Facilitators of the Hikoi have been overwhelmed with the support from all walks of life in Aotearoa united in one cause, to be free and to live free of recent restrictions imposed upon us.

Carlene Hereora, kai ‘hakahāere says; “We, the direct descendants of ngā rangatira o ngā hapū o Nu Tīreni have come together to uphold the mana and tapu of He Wakaputanga o ngā hapū o Nu Tireni, as we can no longer rely on our leaders to uphold that which is sacred to us. We are here together to restore order”

This hīkoi is to be a starting point and a declaration that we choose to assert our rights and to herald a new way of being, we do not have to live under authoritarian government law, we maintain what has already been gifted to us under divine natural law to live as free people on the land. Standing in our own mana for what is rightfully ours. For the people by the people. He waka eke noa – We’re all in this together.

“Mā te reo ka whai tikanga, mā te tikanga ka whai mana, mā te mana ka whai whenua, mā te whenua ka whai tangata, he aha te mea nui, he tangata e kii ake nei Te Aupouri. Mā te tangata, kā whai whānau, mā te whānau ka whai hapū, mā te hapū ka whai marae, kia korero tahi tātou i raro i te whare Kōtahi”. – “The language has value that possesses authority. With authority comes land, and with land comes humanity. What is the most important? According to Te Aupouri its humanity. With humanity comes family and with family comes kinships. And with kinships comes marae, to speak together in unity”. – Hohepa Epiha Kaumatua

