Morrinsville Joining Predator Free Communities For Bats And Birds
Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 11:05 am
Press Release: Predator Free Morrinsville
Following the recent discovery of pekapeka-tou-roa
(native long-tailed bats) in Morrinsville; a community
network is being established to help give them and other
native wildlife a fighting chance against
predators.
Go Eco and Piako Catchment Forum are
launching Predator Free Morrinsville, with an information
session, and working bee on the 6th of November. The working
bee will involve building rat trap tunnels for backyards,
and community trapping programmes in public areas including
Holmwood Park Reserve and the Morrinsville River Walk. They
aim is to send 100 traps into the community for the
launch.
Their long-term goal is to have 1 in 5
Morrinsville properties controlling predators like rats,
stoats and possums. Based on results in other predator free
communities, this will help protect our bats and bring more
native birds like tūī into Morrinsville.
As part of
the launch they will provide information about the native
species living in Morrinsville and how working with
neighbours and a wider community can improve results. All
interested Morrinsville residents are welcome! Note: Event
is subject to COVID-19 alerts and will run under Level 2
with a maximum of 50 participants. Attendees asked to bring
their own hammer.
Please register.
www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/morrinsville-predator-free-launch-and-working-bee-tickets-194845477067
9.30am
– 12pm, 6th November / Rotary Club Hall, Canada Street,
Morrinsville
