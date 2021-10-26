Morrinsville Joining Predator Free Communities For Bats And Birds

Following the recent discovery of pekapeka-tou-roa (native long-tailed bats) in Morrinsville; a community network is being established to help give them and other native wildlife a fighting chance against predators.

Go Eco and Piako Catchment Forum are launching Predator Free Morrinsville, with an information session, and working bee on the 6th of November. The working bee will involve building rat trap tunnels for backyards, and community trapping programmes in public areas including Holmwood Park Reserve and the Morrinsville River Walk. They aim is to send 100 traps into the community for the launch.

Their long-term goal is to have 1 in 5 Morrinsville properties controlling predators like rats, stoats and possums. Based on results in other predator free communities, this will help protect our bats and bring more native birds like tūī into Morrinsville.

As part of the launch they will provide information about the native species living in Morrinsville and how working with neighbours and a wider community can improve results. All interested Morrinsville residents are welcome! Note: Event is subject to COVID-19 alerts and will run under Level 2 with a maximum of 50 participants. Attendees asked to bring their own hammer.

Please register.

www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/morrinsville-predator-free-launch-and-working-bee-tickets-194845477067

9.30am – 12pm, 6th November / Rotary Club Hall, Canada Street, Morrinsville

