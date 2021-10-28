Missing Person – Opotiki

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 50-year-old Jason Butler.

Jason was last seen in the Omaio area on Saturday 23 October and his family are concerned for his welfare.

He is about 175cm tall and of medium build.

Police urge anyone who may have seen Jason or have any information on his whereabouts to call 105, referencing job number P048415575.

