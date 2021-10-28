Marlborough Roads Recovery – 28 October Update

A perfect storm comprising Covid, the July weather event and the short-term closure of the Queen Charlotte Track have combined to impact Marlborough’s economy, according to September’s electronic spend data.

Marlborough District Council subscribes to Marketview which measures electronic spend in the sub-regions of Marlborough. “Card spend is a good indicator of visitor type spending, for example, accommodation, food, transport and retail,” said the Council’s Manager, Strategic Planning and Economic Development, Neil Henry.

Figures for September 2021 just received show electronic card spend in the wider Marlborough area was down 6.7% compared to September 2020. For North Marlborough which covers the whole Sounds area (excluding Picton) electronic spend was down 22.3%.

This equates to $500,000 lower spending in North Marlborough compared to September 2020 ($2.3 million versus $1.8 million). Approximately 80% of this lower spend was in accommodation, cafes, restaurants, bars and takeaways, said Mr Henry.

“The short term closure of the Queen Charlotte Track and ongoing road closures in the Kenepuru Sound are likely to have played a significant part in these figures,” he said. “This loss of income is expected to continue for businesses where access remains restricted, such as in the Kenepuru. The recent reopening of the Queen Charlotte Track should mitigate the impact to some extent.”

“The electronic spend data supports the Council’s request for Government assistance for the region’s businesses as many continue to grapple with the impact of the 17 July storm,” said Mr Henry. The Council is waiting to hear the outcome of that request.

Mayoral Relief Fund

Council support continues for individuals affected by the weather event.

The Mayoral Relief Fund Committee met recently to consider the fifth round of applications to the fund. It was set up by Mayor John Leggett to assist Marlborough residents who have suffered personal financial or emotional hardship as a result of the July storm.

Almost $80,000 has now been allocated across 72 families/households and two projects of benefit to the community.

Funds tagged for Primary Industry Businesses, provided by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), have also been approved for eight MPI businesses and barge subsidies. Just under $23,000 has now been allocated.

The fund remains open. People wishing to apply can do so via the Council website at https://bit.ly/MayoralReliefFund

Community Visits

Last week representatives from the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team, including Marlborough District Council, Marlborough Roads, Ministry for Primary Industries and others met with some of the residents of the Awatere Valley at Mount Gladstone.

The meeting was very productive, giving the recovery team an opportunity to meet face to face and hear the concerns and expectations of the local community. The team were able to tap into the wealth of local knowledge and explain how plans are going for the work ahead.

The Awatere Valley Road is currently Controlled Access from the signage just beyond the Medway intersection. There is currently no public access for non-residents through the Awatere Valley to Molesworth Recreation Reserve. For more details please go to: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/marlborough-roads-recovery

Waitaria Bay in the Kenepuru Sound also played host to a Covid clinic recently with approximately 35 Covid and routine vaccines for children administered by the PHO team, with the Council’s Recovery Manager Marianne Aitken also in attendance. The local Fire and Emergency New Zealand team supported the event with a BBQ. A follow up visit is planned for 19 November and the Council’s new Storm Recovery Navigator Charlotte Wood will attend.

Mrs Wood’s work helping affected residents and property owners to ‘navigate’ the information and support available is ongoing. Charlotte can be contacted by email on recovery@marlborough.govt.nz or by cell phone: 027 213 0341.

“Charlotte’s role is about guiding people to the right place for information and support. However, specific roading questions should be directed to the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team,” said Mrs Aitken. Knowing the right place to go for information can be hard to navigate, she said.

A dedicated roading recovery website has now been established by the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team – go to www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/marlborough-roads-recovery Weekly project updates about roading are posted here. The Council then shares these updates via the Antenno app and also uploads them to the Council website.

“The Council will continue to provide our weekly wider recovery update via a media release and we publish this on the Council website,” said Mrs Aitken. “Charlotte is also here to help direct you where to go to get the information you need.”

Roading

For the latest project updates from the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team go to the dedicated page for the roading recovery here:

www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/marlborough-roads-recovery

For more information about the types of access e.g. resident controlled access and who this applies to, go to: Marlborough Roads Recovery Team Access Definitions & Controls

Further Information

Anyone who needs support as a result of the July storm should contact the Council at recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

For the latest road status before you start your journey, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

To stay up to date on the latest roading alerts, go to: https://bit.ly/RoadingAlertsMarl

For Resident’s Pass or Essential Service Pass information go to: https://bit.ly/RoadToRecoveryMarl

For roading information and queries please contact Marlborough Roads on 03 520 8024 or 0800 213 213 between 8.00 am - 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday. Alternatively, you can email the recovery team at recovery@marlboroughroads.com

