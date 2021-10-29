Compliance Update - 29 October
Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and parts of Waikato compliance update:
Since Alert Level 3 came into
place, 45 people have been charged with a total
of 49 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as
at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 28 October 2021).
Of these, 35 were for Failing to Comply with
Order (COVID-19), 10 were for
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, two were for
Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer, one was for Failing
to Stop (COVID-19 related) and one was a Health Act breach.
In the same time period, 34 people were formally warned.
Police have received a total of 6,191
105-online breach notifications
relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau,
Northland, and parts of the Waikato.
Alert Level 2 compliance update:
Fifty
three people have been charged with a total of 58 offences
in Alert
Level 2, as at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 28 October 2021).
Of these, 51 are for Failing to Comply
with Order (COVID-19), three for
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing
to Stop (COVID-related), and one is for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs
Enforcement Officer.
In the same time period, 24 people have been
warned – 13 for Failure to
Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 11 for Failing to Comply
with Order (COVID-19).
One person has
received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with
Order
(COVID-19).
To date, Police have
received a total of 2,624 105-online
breach
notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert
Level 2.
Checkpoint figures:
As of 11.59pm yesterday,
a total of 965,342 vehicles have now been stopped
at
the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a
total of 11,439 vehicles having been turned around.
26,999 vehicles
were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 181 of
those
vehicles being turned around.
A total
of 60 out of 5717 vehicles were turned away at the
Northern
checkpoints yesterday, while 121 vehicles out of 21,282 were turned around at
the Southern checkpoints.
As at 11.59pm last night, 59,646 heavy
vehicles have been stopped and 1428 of
them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 43 of
those turned around yesterday.
It’s important to remember that travel
across an alert level boundary
remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.