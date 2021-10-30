Police Disappointed With Latest Auckland Domain Gathering

Attributed to Superintendent Shanan Gray, Relieving Auckland City District Commander.

Police are once again extremely disappointed with the actions of those gathering in the Auckland Domain today.

Approximately 5000 people gathered in the Domain in breach of Alert Level 3 restrictions.

The group then marched to Newmarket and back, causing significant disruption to traffic in the area.

While those in attendance generally conducted themselves in a calm manner, the gathering was a significant breach of COVID-19 Alert Level 3 requirements.

We recognise that individuals have a lawful right to protest however this should not be at the expense of restrictions designed to keep our community safe.

Police are disappointed with the organisers of this event and frustrated by the disruption caused to members of the public. The health risk posed to attendees as well as other road users was unnecessary and unacceptable.

No arrests were made today however Police will be taking prosecution action against a number of individuals in the coming days.

We will provide updates when available.

© Scoop Media

