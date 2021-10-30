Police Disappointed With Latest Auckland Domain Gathering
Saturday, 30 October 2021, 5:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Superintendent Shanan Gray, Relieving
Auckland City District Commander.
Police are once
again extremely disappointed with the actions of those
gathering in the Auckland Domain today.
Approximately
5000 people gathered in the Domain in breach of Alert Level
3 restrictions.
The group then marched to Newmarket
and back, causing significant disruption to traffic in the
area.
While those in attendance generally conducted
themselves in a calm manner, the gathering was a significant
breach of COVID-19 Alert Level 3 requirements.
We
recognise that individuals have a lawful right to protest
however this should not be at the expense of restrictions
designed to keep our community safe.
Police are
disappointed with the organisers of this event and
frustrated by the disruption caused to members of the
public. The health risk posed to attendees as well as other
road users was unnecessary and unacceptable.
No
arrests were made today however Police will be taking
prosecution action against a number of individuals in the
coming days.
We will provide updates when
available.
