Missing person update – Ōpōtiki

Police continue to appeal for help from the public to locate 50-year-old

Jason Butler.

Jason was last seen in the Omaio area on Saturday 23 October and his family

are concerned for his welfare.

He is about 175cm tall and of medium build.

Police are keeping an open mind as to Jason's whereabouts. We are aware that

at some stage he has gone into the bush near the Haparapara River, however it

is a possibility that he has come out of the bush by now.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to provide information

to confirm this.

Jason does not have access to a vehicle so if he has left the area it is

likely he has received a ride from someone.

Police urge anyone who may have seen Jason or have any information on his

whereabouts to call 105, referencing job number P048415575.

