Missing person update – Ōpōtiki
Sunday, 31 October 2021, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continue to appeal for help from the public to locate
50-year-old
Jason Butler.
Jason was last seen in the
Omaio area on Saturday 23 October and his family
are
concerned for his welfare.
He is about 175cm tall and of
medium build.
Police are keeping an open mind as to
Jason's whereabouts. We are aware that
at some stage he
has gone into the bush near the Haparapara River, however
it
is a possibility that he has come out of the bush by
now.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able
to provide information
to confirm this.
Jason does not
have access to a vehicle so if he has left the area it
is
likely he has received a ride from someone.
Police
urge anyone who may have seen Jason or have any information
on his
whereabouts to call 105, referencing job number
P048415575.
