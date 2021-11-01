Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pōhutukawa To Be Relocated For New Playground

Monday, 1 November 2021, 8:30 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Specialist contractors are relocating four Pōhutukawa trees to different spots in Frank Kitts Park to make space for the new playground construction getting underway in January.

Relocation work is starting today (Monday 1 November) and is expected to take five days to complete (weather permitting).

Tree relocation is a complex and intricate process, and success ultimately depends on the quality of the root system, and the size and moveability of the roots depends on the nature of the soil they’ve been in.

The trees are all located near the existing playground. Three of the four trees are being immediately relocated to different spots in the park. The fourth one will be temporarily stored onsite until it can be lifted into its final location in the play area, where it will provide instant shade. A fifth tree is being removed and will be turned into mulch as it is not suitable for transplanting.

Parts of Frank Kitts Park will be fenced off during the work for health and safety reasons for the public – and the trees. Traffic and parking won’t be impacted by the work.

What does the process of relocation look like?

• We will carefully excavate around the tree to expose the root system ready for pruning.

• We will prune the roots to create a ‘rootball’ big enough to ensure the tree survives once relocated.

• The root ball with be contained using specialist lifting frames, strops and chains.

• The root ball will then be undercut to sever any roots under the rootball.

• The whole tree, including the rootball will then be lifted from those specialist frames using a crane.

• The tree is then either placed in its new position or onto a truck to be moved to its new position, then lifted of the truck again with the crane.

• The tree is then put in the pre-excavated hole in its new location.

• Once correctly positioned all the lifting frames, chains and strops are removed.

• The trees will be mulched and irrigated.

• The trees will be monitored, soil moisture levels checked, and the mulch kept topped up until the they’re are established in their new location.

• Watch a video of how the process works here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist


Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>

Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 