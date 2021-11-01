Update – Arthur’s Pass Tramper
Monday, 1 November 2021, 10:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that the tramper who died while hiking
in Arthur’s Pass over the weekend was a 37-year-old
woman.
The woman was reported missing at about 7:30pm
on Saturday after failing to return from a day hike in the
Arthurs Pass National Park.
She had been hiking the Mt
Aicken track, from the Devils Punchbowl Track carpark on SH
73, with a friend but the pair became separated and the
woman failed to return to the car park as expected.
A
search and rescue operation was launched involving Police
SAR, Alpine Rescue, Land SAR and a helicopter.
Her
body was recovered at about 1:30pm yesterday.
Police
continue to make enquiries in relation to the death on
behalf of the Coroner and the Coroner will release their
findings in due course.
For more information about
planning a trip in the outdoors, check out the Mountain
Safety Council website here(link is
external) or read the Land Safety Code here(link
is
external).
