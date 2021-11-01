Update – Arthur’s Pass Tramper

Police can confirm that the tramper who died while hiking in Arthur’s Pass over the weekend was a 37-year-old woman.

The woman was reported missing at about 7:30pm on Saturday after failing to return from a day hike in the Arthurs Pass National Park.

She had been hiking the Mt Aicken track, from the Devils Punchbowl Track carpark on SH 73, with a friend but the pair became separated and the woman failed to return to the car park as expected.

A search and rescue operation was launched involving Police SAR, Alpine Rescue, Land SAR and a helicopter.

Her body was recovered at about 1:30pm yesterday.

Police continue to make enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner and the Coroner will release their findings in due course.

For more information about planning a trip in the outdoors, check out the Mountain Safety Council website here(link is external) or read the Land Safety Code here(link is external).

