Metlink And NZ Bus Join The Movember Mo-vement

In support of Movember, Metlink buses operated by NZ Bus will be donning a new ‘facial’ feature in November.

In favour of the movement, Metlink’s Manager of operations, Melissa Anderson is all for the giant moustaches that NZ Bus will be displaying on the front of their fleet of buses.

“Metlink and NZ Bus are proud to help raise awareness of this worthy cause and encourage others to give it a ‘twirl’ added Anderson.

The Movember movement focuses on men’s health in three areas: mental health, suicide prevention and prostate and testicular cancer.

The freshly ‘grown’ moustaches on bus fronts will be seen predominately by Wellington City and Eastbourne customers, the primary areas NZ Bus service in the region. However, Melissa Anderson thinks the support will be seen region wide.

“I have no doubt the giant mo’s on the buses and any efforts grown by our front line team will inspire some great lip looks from Wellingtonians and hopefully extra contribution to the overall fundraising effort”.

Asked which style of moustache she would like to see Wellingtonians try, Anderson joked “I think we could see all sorts, but a proper handlebar would be impressive!”

Anna Pomeroy, NZ Bus Recruitment Manager, who is co-ordinating the efforts, says NZ Bus is hoping to raise in excess of $10,000 for the event through staff activities and sponsorship of its employees, with the amount raised by employees to be matched by the company.

“We have a company-wide challenge to see who can grow the most impressive moustache. I’m certainly expecting a hotly contested challenge internally and one that will likely encourage some quintessentially Wellington looks from passengers too”.

Members of the public wishing to contribute can donate online at https://nz.movember.com/ by searching NZ Bus, or simply by clicking the donate button.

