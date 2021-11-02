Young New Zealand First Welcomes The Funding Of Drug Testing Services Across The County

Young New Zealand First is pleased to support the recent Government decision to fund drug testing services, with $800,000 being pledged to services nationally. Young New Zealand First has advocated for drug testing services at festivals since 2019 and firmly believes in the harm reduction methodology. Drug testing has been shown to decrease drug usage overall, with a rising number of young people ditching their substances after learning of their contents.

Young New Zealand First national chairman Keegan Langeveld welcomed the funding decision, saying “The Government’s announcement to fund these services is an awesome step in the right direction. Too often young people are caught up in the whirlwind of newfound freedoms and end up taking substances that can cause immense harm in both the long and short term. If more young people can identify what they are actually in possession of, they can make more informed decisions, and that’s something we are seeing. We are seeing more people ditch their substances because they’re finding out they almost took bath salts instead of MDMA, for example. Funding these services is essential to avoiding unnecessary risk to young peoples’ health and the unnecessary consumption of DHB resources that are required when people are admitted after taking a mixed or laced substance. It’s the duty of the Government to protect its people, this funding helps to achieve that duty and that’s what we must focus on here.”

Young New Zealand First will continue to advocate for expansion of these services, with the ultimate goal of changing substance consumption behaviour and protecting the health of young kiwis. Tweet us with your view @Young_NZFirst and have your voice heard.

