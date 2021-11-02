Police Acknowledge IPCA Report

Police acknowledge the findings of an IPCA report, which found that a Police officer was justified in using force to detain a young person who had absconded from hospital and there were serious concerns for their mental health, including a risk of self-harm.

Police were notified by the young woman’s social workers after she fled and were requested to assist in locating her so she could be returned to hospital.

A police officer located her a short time later where she was bleeding and distressed and wouldn’t comply with requests to return to hospital.

Concerned for her safety and fearing she may harm herself, the officer detained the young woman and restrained her in handcuffs where she was led to a Police car and safely returned to hospital.

The IPCA found the officer’s actions in detaining the young woman was justified under the Mental Health Act and the use of force was reasonable in the circumstances.

Superintendent Jill Rogers says the officer acted quickly in a difficult situation and took appropriate action to detain the young woman and return her to hospital care for her own safety, due to the mental health concerns raised and the risk of self-harm.

