Police Acknowledge IPCA Report
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the findings of an IPCA report, which
found that a Police officer was justified in using force to
detain a young person who had absconded from hospital and
there were serious concerns for their mental health,
including a risk of self-harm.
Police were notified by
the young woman’s social workers after she fled and were
requested to assist in locating her so she could be returned
to hospital.
A police officer located her a short time
later where she was bleeding and distressed and wouldn’t
comply with requests to return to hospital.
Concerned
for her safety and fearing she may harm herself, the officer
detained the young woman and restrained her in handcuffs
where she was led to a Police car and safely returned to
hospital.
The IPCA found the officer’s actions in
detaining the young woman was justified under the Mental
Health Act and the use of force was reasonable in the
circumstances.
Superintendent Jill Rogers says the
officer acted quickly in a difficult situation and took
appropriate action to detain the young woman and return her
to hospital care for her own safety, due to the mental
health concerns raised and the risk of
self-harm.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype
Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>
Covid-19: Restrictions To Ease In Waikato Tomorrow; Auckland To Move Next Week
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased slightly in Waikato from tomorrow night, and Auckland next Tuesday 9th November at 11:59pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Waikato will move to Alert Level 3, Step 2 on Tuesday 2nd November at 11:59pm, meaning outdoor gatherings can increase to 25... More>>