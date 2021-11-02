The Aftermath Of Friday’s Flash Flooding Event
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Marlborough Mayor John Leggett met with the Blenheim
Business Association, the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce,
Council’s Economic Development team and other Council
staff on Tuesday 2 November to discuss the challenges facing
local businesses following Friday’s flash flooding
event.
“To help us understand the full extent of the
damage we have put together a survey to capture the impact
of the freak flood and identify any areas of support that
could be provided – whether that be assisting businesses
in organising repairs, help with cleaning up, or providing
business advice. Staff and volunteers will visit businesses
tomorrow, Wednesday 3 November, to talk through the survey
with them,” Mayor Leggett said.
“The survey will
also be available online via the Council’s website and I
encourage all business owners to complete it,” he
said.
Hail and around 50 millimetres of rain poured
down on central Blenheim within an hour on Friday 29
October. One five minute period saw 11 millimetres of
rainfall.
“This was an extreme, short, sharp event
that came without warning and caused extensive damage. I’m
well aware that many of our local businesses have already
done it tough this year with lockdowns and a major storm
event in July - supporting and helping each other to get
back up and running as soon as possible is a
priority.
