The Aftermath Of Friday’s Flash Flooding Event

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett met with the Blenheim Business Association, the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, Council’s Economic Development team and other Council staff on Tuesday 2 November to discuss the challenges facing local businesses following Friday’s flash flooding event.

“To help us understand the full extent of the damage we have put together a survey to capture the impact of the freak flood and identify any areas of support that could be provided – whether that be assisting businesses in organising repairs, help with cleaning up, or providing business advice. Staff and volunteers will visit businesses tomorrow, Wednesday 3 November, to talk through the survey with them,” Mayor Leggett said.

“The survey will also be available online via the Council’s website and I encourage all business owners to complete it,” he said.

Hail and around 50 millimetres of rain poured down on central Blenheim within an hour on Friday 29 October. One five minute period saw 11 millimetres of rainfall.

“This was an extreme, short, sharp event that came without warning and caused extensive damage. I’m well aware that many of our local businesses have already done it tough this year with lockdowns and a major storm event in July - supporting and helping each other to get back up and running as soon as possible is a priority.

