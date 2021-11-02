Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Navigator Appointed To Help Reduce Meth Harm On West Coast

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


The West Coast is taking a fresh approach to tackle the harm methamphetamine 
causes in the community.

A new Navigator role has been established on the West Coast to coordinate 
help for people impacted by the use of methamphetamine.

These people may not know what services and support are available, and 
isolation and travel can make it hard for them to access help.

The new role will help connect them with the right services for their 
specific needs.

James Tainui a vocational support worker at PACT will be taking up the 
navigator role. He says he’s looking forward to the challenge and isn’t 
expecting it to be all smooth sailing.

“I’m most-excited about targeting the very real problem of 
methamphetamine in our community and helping find not just a service, but the 
right service to help them.”

“A big part of this role will be convincing people in need that they 
actually need help.”

“Another big aspect will be bringing all the NGOs together and being the 
go-between to help them work together more-effectively.”

As part of his new role, James will also provide advice and support in the 
creation of further programmes to address methamphetamine harm on the West 
Coast.

West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqueline Corner says reducing the 
impact that methamphetamine causes in the community is a real priority for 
Police.

“Our objective really is to address demand through prevention and 
intervention.

“While Police will assist in identifying those who require targeted support 
the new navigator role will be that conduit for providing the necessary 
services to those in particular need. This is the navigator’s primary 
purpose and provides the community with a pathway to those services that has 
not been there before”.

The Methamphetamine Impact Group had its first meeting in October 2020 after 
the West Coast Cross Sector Forum identified methamphetamine harm as a 
priority action it needed to address.

Current members of the MIG include Ara Poutama Aotearoa (Department of 
Corrections), Ministry of Social Development, New Zealand Police, Oranga 
Tamariki, West Coast DHB, and non-govenrment organisations that provide 
programmes that address meth use including The Salvation Army, and MHERC.

The group’s overall aim is to reduce the harm caused by methamphetamine and 
increase the wellbeing of communities on the West Coast. The group 
recognises the enormous impacts and cost of meth, on the person that might be 
using, their whanau, their neighbours, and community at large. It’s not a 
problem that any one agency or group can tackle on their own. The group 
is starting by joining up efforts to get support within reach of those that 
need it.

Ara Poutama Aotearoa’s partnership and involvement within the 
Methamphetamine Impact Group is pivotal in addressing the serious underlying 
methamphetamine issue that West Coast region faces, Acting District Manager 
for Nelson, Marlborough and the West Coast, Paul Watson says.

“Through partnership we will be able to provide targeted interventions for 
those individuals, not only under the care of Ara Poutama Aotearoa, but 
through wider community identification via cross-sector engagement and 
interactions.

“Having PACT involved within this partnership, and through their navigator, 
we will have a clear conduit between those identified wanting support, and 
appropriate intervention pathways."

Craig Churchill from the Ministry of Social Development, says addressing the 
impacts of Meth is a key priority for the region.

“The new navigator role provides an opportunity for agencies to become more 
joined-up to deliver better community support and interventions to help 
people get and stay meth free”.

Director of West Coast Bridge Services at The Salvation Army, Sue Hay, says 
The Salvation Army is committed to seeing the harm caused by methamphetamine 
reduced in West Coast Communities.

“The Navigator role will connect people with a range of groups offered by 
The Salvation Army Bridge on the West Coast and I anticipate this will 
interrupt the cycle of substance use much sooner than is currently the 
case.”

“We look forward to collaborating with other agencies to ensure this new 
role improves access to addiction treatment services.

James Tainui has been in the role since August 1, though the official 
announcement was delayed due to the nationwide Level Four COVID lockdown.

Police and partner agencies held a program launch on Tuesday 2 November at 
the Arahura Marae to formally introduce Mr Tainui into the new role.

