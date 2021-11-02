Navigator Appointed To Help Reduce Meth Harm On West Coast



The West Coast is taking a fresh approach to tackle the harm methamphetamine

causes in the community.

A new Navigator role has been established on the West Coast to coordinate

help for people impacted by the use of methamphetamine.

These people may not know what services and support are available, and

isolation and travel can make it hard for them to access help.

The new role will help connect them with the right services for their

specific needs.

James Tainui a vocational support worker at PACT will be taking up the

navigator role. He says he’s looking forward to the challenge and isn’t

expecting it to be all smooth sailing.

“I’m most-excited about targeting the very real problem of

methamphetamine in our community and helping find not just a service, but the

right service to help them.”

“A big part of this role will be convincing people in need that they

actually need help.”

“Another big aspect will be bringing all the NGOs together and being the

go-between to help them work together more-effectively.”

As part of his new role, James will also provide advice and support in the

creation of further programmes to address methamphetamine harm on the West

Coast.

West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqueline Corner says reducing the

impact that methamphetamine causes in the community is a real priority for

Police.

“Our objective really is to address demand through prevention and

intervention.

“While Police will assist in identifying those who require targeted support

the new navigator role will be that conduit for providing the necessary

services to those in particular need. This is the navigator’s primary

purpose and provides the community with a pathway to those services that has

not been there before”.

The Methamphetamine Impact Group had its first meeting in October 2020 after

the West Coast Cross Sector Forum identified methamphetamine harm as a

priority action it needed to address.

Current members of the MIG include Ara Poutama Aotearoa (Department of

Corrections), Ministry of Social Development, New Zealand Police, Oranga

Tamariki, West Coast DHB, and non-govenrment organisations that provide

programmes that address meth use including The Salvation Army, and MHERC.

The group’s overall aim is to reduce the harm caused by methamphetamine and

increase the wellbeing of communities on the West Coast. The group

recognises the enormous impacts and cost of meth, on the person that might be

using, their whanau, their neighbours, and community at large. It’s not a

problem that any one agency or group can tackle on their own. The group

is starting by joining up efforts to get support within reach of those that

need it.

Ara Poutama Aotearoa’s partnership and involvement within the

Methamphetamine Impact Group is pivotal in addressing the serious underlying

methamphetamine issue that West Coast region faces, Acting District Manager

for Nelson, Marlborough and the West Coast, Paul Watson says.

“Through partnership we will be able to provide targeted interventions for

those individuals, not only under the care of Ara Poutama Aotearoa, but

through wider community identification via cross-sector engagement and

interactions.

“Having PACT involved within this partnership, and through their navigator,

we will have a clear conduit between those identified wanting support, and

appropriate intervention pathways."

Craig Churchill from the Ministry of Social Development, says addressing the

impacts of Meth is a key priority for the region.

“The new navigator role provides an opportunity for agencies to become more

joined-up to deliver better community support and interventions to help

people get and stay meth free”.

Director of West Coast Bridge Services at The Salvation Army, Sue Hay, says

The Salvation Army is committed to seeing the harm caused by methamphetamine

reduced in West Coast Communities.

“The Navigator role will connect people with a range of groups offered by

The Salvation Army Bridge on the West Coast and I anticipate this will

interrupt the cycle of substance use much sooner than is currently the

case.”

“We look forward to collaborating with other agencies to ensure this new

role improves access to addiction treatment services.

James Tainui has been in the role since August 1, though the official

announcement was delayed due to the nationwide Level Four COVID lockdown.

Police and partner agencies held a program launch on Tuesday 2 November at

the Arahura Marae to formally introduce Mr Tainui into the new role.

