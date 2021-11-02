Navigator Appointed To Help Reduce Meth Harm On West Coast
The West Coast is taking a fresh approach to tackle the harm methamphetamine
causes in the community.
A new Navigator role has been established
on the West Coast to coordinate
help for people impacted by the use of methamphetamine.
These people
may not know what services and support are available,
and
isolation and travel can make it hard for them to access help.
The new role will help connect them
with the right services for their
specific needs.
James Tainui a vocational support worker at
PACT will be taking up the
navigator role. He says he’s looking forward to the challenge and isn’t
expecting it to be all smooth sailing.
“I’m most-excited about targeting the
very real problem of
methamphetamine in our community and helping find not just a service, but the
right service to help them.”
“A big
part of this role will be convincing people in need that
they
actually need help.”
“Another big
aspect will be bringing all the NGOs together and being
the
go-between to help them work together more-effectively.”
As part of his new role, James
will also provide advice and support in
the
creation of further programmes to address methamphetamine harm on the West
Coast.
West
Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqueline Corner says
reducing the
impact that methamphetamine causes in the community is a real priority for
Police.
“Our objective really is to
address demand through prevention
and
intervention.
“While Police will assist
in identifying those who require targeted
support
the new navigator role will be that conduit for providing the necessary
services to those in particular need. This is the navigator’s primary
purpose and provides the community with a pathway to those services that has
not been there before”.
The Methamphetamine Impact Group had its
first meeting in October 2020 after
the West Coast Cross Sector Forum identified methamphetamine harm as a
priority action it needed to address.
Current members of the MIG include Ara
Poutama Aotearoa (Department of
Corrections), Ministry of Social Development, New Zealand Police, Oranga
Tamariki, West Coast DHB, and non-govenrment organisations that provide
programmes that address meth use including The Salvation Army, and MHERC.
The
group’s overall aim is to reduce the harm caused by
methamphetamine and
increase the wellbeing of communities on the West Coast. The group
recognises the enormous impacts and cost of meth, on the person that might be
using, their whanau, their neighbours, and community at large. It’s not a
problem that any one agency or group can tackle on their own. The group
is starting by joining up efforts to get support within reach of those that
need it.
Ara Poutama Aotearoa’s partnership and
involvement within the
Methamphetamine Impact Group is pivotal in addressing the serious underlying
methamphetamine issue that West Coast region faces, Acting District Manager
for Nelson, Marlborough and the West Coast, Paul Watson says.
“Through partnership we will be able to
provide targeted interventions for
those individuals, not only under the care of Ara Poutama Aotearoa, but
through wider community identification via cross-sector engagement and
interactions.
“Having PACT involved
within this partnership, and through their
navigator,
we will have a clear conduit between those identified wanting support, and
appropriate intervention pathways."
Craig Churchill from the
Ministry of Social Development, says addressing
the
impacts of Meth is a key priority for the region.
“The new navigator role provides an
opportunity for agencies to become more
joined-up to deliver better community support and interventions to help
people get and stay meth free”.
Director of West Coast Bridge Services at The
Salvation Army, Sue Hay, says
The Salvation Army is committed to seeing the harm caused by methamphetamine
reduced in West Coast Communities.
“The Navigator role will connect people
with a range of groups offered by
The Salvation Army Bridge on the West Coast and I anticipate this will
interrupt the cycle of substance use much sooner than is currently the
case.”
“We
look forward to collaborating with other agencies to ensure
this new
role improves access to addiction treatment services.
James Tainui has been in the role
since August 1, though the official
announcement was delayed due to the nationwide Level Four COVID lockdown.
Police and partner agencies held a program
launch on Tuesday 2 November at
the Arahura Marae to formally introduce Mr Tainui into the new role.