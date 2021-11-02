Taranaki Fishery Officers Out Patrolling Popular Spots This Week

Fishery Officers in Taranaki will be busy inspecting catch and reminding people about the recreational fishing rules this week.

MPI Fisheries Compliance District Team leader, Jason Howat, says the inspections will target pāua gatherers in low tides.

“Our Fishery Officers will be patrolling the beaches and popular spots in the region. We will be out there talking to fishers and reminding them of the rules.

Within the Taranaki area there is a limit of 10 pāua per person per day with a minimum legal size limit of 85mm for ordinary pāua. Yellow Foot pāua also has a limit of 10 pāua per person but has a minimum legal size limit of 80mm.

“There's not an endless supply of fish and shellfish in the sea. We all need to do our bit to protect the sustainability of our fisheries for current and future generations and for the health of the fishery in general.

"I encourage you to familiarise yourself with the rules. Go to the NZ Fishing Rules app to find out the rules in your area, or visit MPI's website.

MPI encourages people to report any suspicious fishing activity to 0800 4 POACHER (0800 476 224). All calls are confidential.

