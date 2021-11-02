Taranaki Fishery Officers Out Patrolling Popular Spots This Week
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries
Fishery Officers in Taranaki will be busy inspecting
catch and reminding people about the recreational fishing
rules this week.
MPI Fisheries Compliance District
Team leader, Jason Howat, says the inspections will target
pāua gatherers in low tides.
“Our Fishery Officers
will be patrolling the beaches and popular spots in the
region. We will be out there talking to fishers and
reminding them of the rules.
Within the Taranaki area
there is a limit of 10 pāua per person per day with a
minimum legal size limit of 85mm for ordinary pāua. Yellow
Foot pāua also has a limit of 10 pāua per person but has a
minimum legal size limit of 80mm.
“There's not an
endless supply of fish and shellfish in the sea. We all need
to do our bit to protect the sustainability of our fisheries
for current and future generations and for the health of the
fishery in general.
"I encourage you to familiarise
yourself with the rules. Go to the NZ Fishing Rules app to
find out the rules in your area, or visit MPI's
website.
MPI encourages people to report any
suspicious fishing activity to 0800 4 POACHER (0800 476
224). All calls are
confidential.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype
Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>
Covid-19: Restrictions To Ease In Waikato Tomorrow; Auckland To Move Next Week
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased slightly in Waikato from tomorrow night, and Auckland next Tuesday 9th November at 11:59pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Waikato will move to Alert Level 3, Step 2 on Tuesday 2nd November at 11:59pm, meaning outdoor gatherings can increase to 25... More>>