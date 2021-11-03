Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rangitane Residents Fear For Wildlife, Safety If Proposed Maritime Development Fast-tracked

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: Rangitane Residents Association

Residents of a small seaside community near Kerikeri are worried a proposed maritime development will disrupt native wildlife if it’s fast-tracked, and feel they’ve been largely left out of the consultation process.

In early November, the Environmental Protection Agency will consider feedback on the Rangitane Maritime Development, involving land reclamation, a parking lot, double boat ramp and jetty. The development is intended to replace a jetty funded and maintained by the Rangitane Residents Association since 1993, and significantly upgrade the small boat ramp currently there.
 

Far North Holdings Limited, the commercial trading and asset management arm of Far North District Council, is applying to the Environmental Protection Agency to fast-track the development under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

John Neison, a spokesperson for the Residents Association, says the development isn’t appropriate for a small residential coastal settlement, and shouldn’t be fast-tracked.

“This area is an ecological rarity, thanks to the Aroha Island sanctuary and the Rangitane Scenic Reserve. It’s a significant kiwi habitat, which residents, volunteers, DoC and iwi are working hard to protect – we often have Northland brown kiwi crossing the narrow, windy road here, and an increase in the number of vehicles towing larger boats could be disastrous for them. The surrounding coastline is also home to a number of bird species already under threat,” says John “This development will impose massive upheaval in the Rangitane community, through increased traffic, noise, environmental impact, litter, conservation disruption, and will affect the wellbeing of the residents. Extra traffic and overflow parking would create a hazard for the many people from Kerikeri and beyond who visit to enjoy the children’s playground, tennis court and small beach.”

The residents association, an elected body, has represented the Rangitane community for more than 30 years, and has organised everything from new communal facilities to social events. It has roughly 165 members out of 130 households.

Tereza Limanova, a Rangitane resident, says a minority group of residents support the development, but they don’t represent the vast majority of residents who are against the building of a reclamation. In a survey held in 2019 the residents thought they were supporting a proposal to replace just the jetty.

“We’re also frustrated by how difficult it’s been to be included as an affected stakeholder by Far North Holdings Limited and Far North District Council. A project like this requires effective, widespread consultation, and we believe the majority of Rangitane residents haven’t been given the opportunity to comment on the process leading to this proposed development,” says Tereza.

Invited parties must provide comments to the Environmental Protection Authority by November 10.

