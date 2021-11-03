Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drop-in Events For Brewery Creek And Reavers Lane Natural Hazards Review

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 10:32 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is hosting two Hear about the Hazard drop-in events for the Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane Natural Hazards Review.

Both events will share information on the levels of risk present from natural hazards in the areas along the western side of Gorge Road, Queenstown, and what this means for residents, businesses, property owners, and the wider community.

The events will also include information on the options being considered by QLDC to respond to risk.

QLDC General Manager Planning & Development, Tony Avery encouraged anyone interested to attend either of the Hear about the Hazard events, as they would provide an opportunity to learn more about natural hazards in the area and their potential consequences.

“We’ll have QLDC staff and technical experts available to help people understand the risks, the pros and cons of options for how we might respond to the risks, gather feedback and answer any questions about the review,” said Mr Avery.

QLDC will also provide an opportunity for written feedback after the events, and QLDC staff are available to arrange one-on-one meetings if desired.

The Hear about the Hazard events will take place at the following times and places:

DayTimePresentation timesLocation
Friday 12 November3.00pm – 7.00pm

3:15pm

5:30pm

Queenstown Memorial Centre

1 Memorial Street, Queenstown

Saturday 13 November11.00am – 3.00pm

11:15am

1:30pm

Queenstown Primary School Hall

20 Robins Road, Queenstown

Both Hear about the Hazard events will follow the same format and share the same information, including two opportunities each day to attend a 20-minute presentation about the project.

Mr Avery emphasised that anyone was welcome to attend the events, and encouraged renters, residents, property and business owners, employees in the affected areas and those simply interested in the project to attend one of the events.

“Those interested should RSVP in advance to help QLDC staff manage numbers appropriately and follow COVID-19 protocols,” added Mr Avery.

Community feedback on the Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane Natural Hazard Review will be considered by Councillors, before a decision is made in early-to-mid 2022 on which risk management options to proceed with.

Any decision made on possible changes to planning provisions in the Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane areas will be subject to a formal Resource Management Act (RMA) process.

For more information on the Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane Natural Hazards Review and to register for a Hear about the Hazard event, head to https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/brewery-creek-and-reavers-lane-natural-hazard-review.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Three Waters Is A Good Idea Worth Supporting


If anyone needs a fresh reminder of the value of state broadcasting, yesterday’s interview about the Three Waters reforms between RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provided it. The interview was a stellar example of a crucial issue being lucidly debated, and without grandstanding on either side of the mike. Ryan’s interviewing style is not everyone’s cup of tea... More>>

Covid-19: Restrictions To Ease In Waikato Tomorrow; Auckland To Move Next Week


Covid-19 restrictions will be eased slightly in Waikato from tomorrow night, and Auckland next Tuesday 9th November at 11:59pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Waikato will move to Alert Level 3, Step 2 on Tuesday 2nd November at 11:59pm, meaning outdoor gatherings can increase to 25... More>>





 
 

Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>


RIP: The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand. “Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Increases Contribution To Global Climate Target
New Zealand will significantly increase its contribution to the global effort to tackle climate change by reducing net greenhouse emissions by 50 percent by 2030, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today on the eve of the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow... More>>

ALSO:



Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 