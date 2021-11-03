Drop-in Events For Brewery Creek And Reavers Lane Natural Hazards Review

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is hosting two Hear about the Hazard drop-in events for the Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane Natural Hazards Review.

Both events will share information on the levels of risk present from natural hazards in the areas along the western side of Gorge Road, Queenstown, and what this means for residents, businesses, property owners, and the wider community.

The events will also include information on the options being considered by QLDC to respond to risk.

QLDC General Manager Planning & Development, Tony Avery encouraged anyone interested to attend either of the Hear about the Hazard events, as they would provide an opportunity to learn more about natural hazards in the area and their potential consequences.

“We’ll have QLDC staff and technical experts available to help people understand the risks, the pros and cons of options for how we might respond to the risks, gather feedback and answer any questions about the review,” said Mr Avery.

QLDC will also provide an opportunity for written feedback after the events, and QLDC staff are available to arrange one-on-one meetings if desired.

The Hear about the Hazard events will take place at the following times and places:

Day Time Presentation times Location Friday 12 November 3.00pm – 7.00pm 3:15pm 5:30pm Queenstown Memorial Centre 1 Memorial Street, Queenstown Saturday 13 November 11.00am – 3.00pm 11:15am 1:30pm Queenstown Primary School Hall 20 Robins Road, Queenstown

Both Hear about the Hazard events will follow the same format and share the same information, including two opportunities each day to attend a 20-minute presentation about the project.

Mr Avery emphasised that anyone was welcome to attend the events, and encouraged renters, residents, property and business owners, employees in the affected areas and those simply interested in the project to attend one of the events.

“Those interested should RSVP in advance to help QLDC staff manage numbers appropriately and follow COVID-19 protocols,” added Mr Avery.

Community feedback on the Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane Natural Hazard Review will be considered by Councillors, before a decision is made in early-to-mid 2022 on which risk management options to proceed with.

Any decision made on possible changes to planning provisions in the Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane areas will be subject to a formal Resource Management Act (RMA) process.

For more information on the Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane Natural Hazards Review and to register for a Hear about the Hazard event, head to https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/brewery-creek-and-reavers-lane-natural-hazard-review.

