Committee To Consider Island Bay Parade Options

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 4:24 pm
Wellington City Council’s Pūroro Āmua/Planning and Environment Committee will next week make decisions on how planned improvements to The Parade in Island Bay through this year’s Long- term Plan should be progressed.

The paper will be considered in a context of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving proposals, which envisage a mass rapid transit service along The Parade, and the planning under way to make the route between Newtown and the city safer.

Councillors will debate two options: a $2­-3 million one and a more extensive option costing up to $14m.

Pūroro Āmua/Planning and Environment Committee Chair Councillor Iona Pannett says given the Council has committed to upgrading The Parade, it is now time to get on with the work.

“There will be a number of factors that Councillors will carefully weigh up including commitments already made to the community, proposals open for feedback through the Let’s Get Wellington Moving process, costs, and plans for the wider bike network.”

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says the lower cost option of about $2m-$3m would be invested in conjunction with planned maintenance and resealing work in autumn next year to make the road and bike lanes along The Parade safer.

This would include putting in a low separator to mark the edge of the bike lanes, achieving wider traffic lanes, clear and consistent road markings, and replacing the existing speed cushions with slightly raised, full width speed humps to encourage lower speeds.

The higher cost option would include raised crossings on all side streets at intersections, fully separated bike lanes through the town centre, and a new stormwater drainage system that would be required as part of altering kerb lines.

Both options involve the loss of parking spaces to improve visibility at intersections and driveways, and with the lower cost safety improvements, there would also be parking changes required to widen the traffic lanes south of the shops. There is roughly a difference of 25 car parks between the two options.

Councillor Pannett says there is also separate funding budgeted for an upgrade of the shopping centre, which will happen independently of next week’s decision. The Council approved $2.5m to upgrade Island Bay and Berhampore town centres as part of the Long-term Plan.

If the lower cost option is approved, consultation on the changes and related traffic resolutions would happen from late January, and Councillors will consider feedback and make a final decision at a meeting in March.

