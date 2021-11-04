Police Investigating Serious Firearms Incident In Mangere

An innocent family was lucky to escape serious injuries or fatalities

overnight after a number of shots were fired at their home in Māngere.

Police were called at 11.35pm with multiple reports of gunshots being heard

and a vehicle leaving the area at speed.

A further call was received from a Yates Road resident, who reported that

numerous shots had been fired at their home.

There were a number of children inside the house, who were extremely

fortunate not to be seriously injured or killed by the gunshots.

Police believe this incident was gang-related and that the offenders have

targeted the wrong address – that of an innocent family with absolutely no

gang connections.

We are taking this incident extremely seriously and will be undertaking a

number of enquiries today to identify and locate those responsible.

If anyone has information which could assist our enquiries, they’re urged

to contact us via 105 and quote file number 211104/5280.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

© Scoop Media

