Police Investigating Serious Firearms Incident In Mangere
Thursday, 4 November 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An innocent family was lucky to escape serious injuries
or fatalities
overnight after a number of shots
were fired at their home in Māngere.
Police were
called at 11.35pm with multiple reports of gunshots being
heard
and a vehicle leaving the area at
speed.
A further call was received from a Yates Road
resident, who reported that
numerous shots had been
fired at their home.
There were a number of children
inside the house, who were extremely
fortunate not
to be seriously injured or killed by the
gunshots.
Police believe this incident was
gang-related and that the offenders have
targeted
the wrong address – that of an innocent family with
absolutely no
gang connections.
We are taking
this incident extremely seriously and will be undertaking
a
number of enquiries today to identify and locate
those responsible.
If anyone has information which
could assist our enquiries, they’re urged
to
contact us via 105 and quote file number
211104/5280.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
