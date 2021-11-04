Palmerston North Police Recover Cache Of Stolen Tools

Police have recovered a large number of tools stolen from a tradesman in

Palmerston North.

The burglary happened on October 16 and on November 3 Police searched a

local property and recovered a huge cache of power tools, hand tools and

other building equipment.

Police were quickly able to identify the owner of some the tools due to

personal details inscribed on them.

Cody, a local builder, was pleased to get his tools back promptly and has a

message for all tradies.

“Record the serial number of your tools, mark them in a specific way and

take photos so you have a record of what is yours,” he says.

Constable James Rastrick of the Palmerston North Police Tactical Crime Squad

encouraged all tradespeople to mark their tools.

“Use a pen, or a soldering iron on any soft plastic and write your drivers

licence number onto them.

“Police are able to access that number and straight away know who the owner

of the tool is and return them.”

Constable Rastrick says thieves constantly target the vehicles of

tradespeople.

“We have a huge volume of tools going missing each month and are constantly

executing search warrants and recovering quantities of tools, sadly many we

cannot identify an owner for.”

Constable Rastrick also asks dealers of second-hand goods or members of the

public buying tools through social media to ensure there are no markings or

numbers engraved on the tools they’re buying.

Check before you buy, if the deal is too good to be true, then it probably is

and the grief it causes is not worth the savings you made.

As well as Cody's tools Police recovered a large quantity of tools that they

are still seeking the owners for. If you've recently had building equipment

stolen from you then call 105 and quote the file number 211103/4527.



© Scoop Media

