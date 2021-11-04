Palmerston North Police Recover Cache Of Stolen Tools
Police have recovered a large number of tools stolen from
a tradesman in
Palmerston North.
The burglary
happened on October 16 and on November 3 Police searched
a
local property and recovered a huge cache of power tools, hand tools and
other building equipment.
Police were quickly able to identify the
owner of some the tools due to
personal details inscribed on them.
Cody, a local builder, was pleased
to get his tools back promptly and has a
message for all tradies.
“Record the serial number of your
tools, mark them in a specific way and
take photos so you have a record of what is yours,” he says.
Constable James Rastrick of the Palmerston North
Police Tactical Crime Squad
encouraged all tradespeople to mark their tools.
“Use a pen, or a
soldering iron on any soft plastic and write your
drivers
licence number onto them.
“Police
are able to access that number and straight away know who
the owner
of the tool is and return them.”
Constable Rastrick says thieves constantly
target the vehicles of
tradespeople.
“We
have a huge volume of tools going missing each month and are
constantly
executing search warrants and recovering quantities of tools, sadly many we
cannot identify an owner for.”
Constable Rastrick also asks dealers
of second-hand goods or members of the
public buying tools through social media to ensure there are no markings or
numbers engraved on the tools they’re buying.
Check before you buy, if the deal is too good
to be true, then it probably is
and the grief it causes is not worth the savings you made.
As well as
Cody's tools Police recovered a large quantity of tools that
they
are still seeking the owners for. If you've recently had building equipment
stolen from you then call 105 and quote the file number 211103/4527.