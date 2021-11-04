Police Continue To Investigate Suspicious Death Of Toddler In Weymouth
Thursday, 4 November 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to investigate the suspicious death
of a toddler, who sadly died in Starship Hospital on the
evening of Sunday 31st October after being located with
critical injuries at an address in Weymouth earlier that
evening.
Police can confirm the toddler was Arapera
Fia, aged 2.
The post-mortem examination confirmed the
toddler had multiple serious injuries which are believed to
be non-accidental.
The Police investigation is
continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding
her death.
Enquiries at the Weymouth address are
continuing and the occupants are currently co-operating with
Police.
The investigation remains in its early stages
and there are no further updates at this
time.
Attributed to Detective Inspector Warrick
Adkin, Counties Manukau
CIB
