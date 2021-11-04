Police Continue To Investigate Suspicious Death Of Toddler In Weymouth

Police are continuing to investigate the suspicious death of a toddler, who sadly died in Starship Hospital on the evening of Sunday 31st October after being located with critical injuries at an address in Weymouth earlier that evening.

Police can confirm the toddler was Arapera Fia, aged 2.

The post-mortem examination confirmed the toddler had multiple serious injuries which are believed to be non-accidental.

The Police investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death.

Enquiries at the Weymouth address are continuing and the occupants are currently co-operating with Police.

The investigation remains in its early stages and there are no further updates at this time.

Attributed to Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB

