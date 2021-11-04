CDEM Update -04 Heavy Rain Warning For Tairāwhiti
Thursday, 4 November 2021, 8:37 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Metservice has issued the following warning.
Issued
at: 8:38pm Thursday, 4th November
2021
Situation
Heavy rain in Gisborne and
Hawke's Bay has eased, and the warnings are now lifted.
However, further lighter rain is forecast through Friday.
People are advised to stay up to date with the latest
forecasts.
Cancellations
Heavy Rain Warning
for Gisborne -
Orange
