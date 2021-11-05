Christchurch Commuters Urged To Avoid Upper Riccarton - Canterbury

Part of Riccarton Rd is closed off following a significant fire overnight at

Antonio Hall, 265 Riccarton Rd, Riccarton.

There are cordons in place at the intersections of Riccarton Rd and Wharenui

Rd, Wharenui Rd and Peverel St, and Riccarton Rd and Ilam Rd. The sections of

Riccarton Rd and Wharenui Rd between these intersections are closed.

It is anticipated that they will be closed for some time so members of the

public should take an alternate route this morning.

Eastbound traffic into the city can travel from Riccarton Rd into Middleton

Rd and on to Blenheim Road. West flowing traffic on Riccarton Rd could take

Matipo Rd to Blenheim Rd to continue west as an alternative.

Nearby residents in the vicinity of the hall were evacuated last night, but

have since been allowed to return to their homes.

© Scoop Media

