Christchurch Commuters Urged To Avoid Upper Riccarton - Canterbury
Friday, 5 November 2021, 6:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Part of Riccarton Rd is closed off following a
significant fire overnight at
Antonio Hall, 265 Riccarton
Rd, Riccarton.
There are cordons in place at the
intersections of Riccarton Rd and Wharenui
Rd, Wharenui
Rd and Peverel St, and Riccarton Rd and Ilam Rd. The
sections of
Riccarton Rd and Wharenui Rd between these
intersections are closed.
It is anticipated that they
will be closed for some time so members of the
public
should take an alternate route this
morning.
Eastbound traffic into the city can travel
from Riccarton Rd into Middleton
Rd and on to Blenheim
Road. West flowing traffic on Riccarton Rd could
take
Matipo Rd to Blenheim Rd to continue west as an
alternative.
Nearby residents in the vicinity of the
hall were evacuated last night, but
have since been
allowed to return to their
homes.
