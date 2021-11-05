Yates Road Shooting Investigation - Charges Laid
Friday, 5 November 2021, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have today charged two men as the investigation
continues into recent firearms activity on Yates Road,
Mangere, including an incident where an innocent family had
their home shot at on Wednesday night.
As a result of
enquiries to date by Police, eight search warrants were
carried out this morning in the Mangere and Manurewa
areas.
A 41-year-old male was scheduled to appear in
the Manukau District Court today on charges relating to
unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
A
32-year-old male is due to appear in the Manukau District
Court tomorrow in relation to possession of a restricted
weapon and drug-related charges.
The charges relate to
evidence located in this morning’s search warrants and the
investigation continues into Wednesday’s shooting at Yates
Road.
Further arrests are likely to be made as a
result of our ongoing enquiries.
Police will continue
to have an increased presence in the Mangere area over the
coming days.
We continue to ask anyone with
information about this incident to come forward to Police by
phoning 105, quoting file number 211104/5280 or Crime
Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
