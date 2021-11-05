State Of Emergency Lifted

The state of emergency in Tairāwhiti has this afternoon been lifted.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller Dave Wilson made the call at 3.40pm, saying the rain had abated and water levels dropped around the region. “Civil Defence will continue to have crews monitoring the region over the weekend, and our contractors are certainly very busy.”

With the ground saturated after three days of torrential rain, landslides remain an ongoing risk. Homes in Hill Road have been evacuated, and engineers continue to monitor the situation.

People who live on hillside or river banks are encouraged to check for signs of subsidence, looking for things like cracks, water coming out of unusual places, lawns sagging, retaining walls or trees on strange angles, creaking noises in the house or doors sticking.

“The current weather system is extremely variable and things can change very quickly, so everyone needs to keep abreast of the latest information,” said Mr Wilson.

Anyone with any concerns should call Council’s 24/7 line 0800 653 800.

