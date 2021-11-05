State Of Emergency Lifted
Friday, 5 November 2021, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
The state of emergency in Tairāwhiti has this afternoon
been lifted.
Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group
controller Dave Wilson made the call at 3.40pm, saying the
rain had abated and water levels dropped around the region.
“Civil Defence will continue to have crews monitoring the
region over the weekend, and our contractors are certainly
very busy.”
With the ground saturated after three
days of torrential rain, landslides remain an ongoing risk.
Homes in Hill Road have been evacuated, and engineers
continue to monitor the situation.
People who live on
hillside or river banks are encouraged to check for signs of
subsidence, looking for things like cracks, water coming out
of unusual places, lawns sagging, retaining walls or trees
on strange angles, creaking noises in the house or doors
sticking.
“The current weather system is extremely
variable and things can change very quickly, so everyone
needs to keep abreast of the latest information,” said Mr
Wilson.
Anyone with any concerns should call
Council’s 24/7 line 0800 653
800.
